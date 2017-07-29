A South Casco man driving a Jeep along Route 302 in Casco was ejected during a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
Jason Grimes, 42, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Grimes was driving west on Route 302 when his Jeep had a mechanical failure, causing him to lose control and roll the vehicle over. Also in the car was Grimes’ daughter, who was secured in a child safety seat. She was also transported to Maine Med, but had no known injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
This story was updated at 10:08 p.m. to correct the location of the crash. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the crash occurred in Naples, not Casco.