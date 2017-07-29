IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 5:30 p.m., a complaint was taken on Main Street.

6:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Street.

7 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Ridge Road.

9:08 p.m., mischief was reported on Norridgewock Road.

10:52 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Middle Road.

Saturday at 7:59 a.m., mischief was reported on Green Road.

8:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 10:48 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was taken on Athens Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

10:21 a.m., theft was reported on Golf Course Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 12:44 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Shores Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

Saturday at 3:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:49 a.m., an assault was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:49 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

Saturday at 1:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

7:33 a.m., a fire was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:25 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

11:40 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:40 p.m., assault was reported on Oak Street.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

8:26 p.m., assault was reported on Crawford Street.

9:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 12:06 a.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

12:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

1:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:25 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Shane Rackliffe, 29, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

William Wallace, 63, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Shane Cochran, 21, of Wilton, was arrested on warrants.

David Brakley, 49, of Strong, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal speeding.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 11:16 a.m., Daylene Marie Stevens, 50, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

4:11 p.m., Anthony Cola Newell, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

6:51 p.m., Robert Kenneth Stevens, 62, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault.

9:06 p.m., Shawna Lee Russell, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:06 a.m., Tasha Marie Gregory, 28, of Hinckley, was summoned on a charge of operating with an expired license over 90 days.

Saturday at 1:20 a.m., David Andrew Prescott Jr., 26, of Riverview, Florida, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:25 p.m., Rebeccalynn Marie Humphrey, 35, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of theft.

7:10 p.m., Richard Allen Layton, 58, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Saturday at 1:01 a.m., Benjamin Doolin, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.