In April, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to review the designations of 27 national monuments. This unprecedented attack, which could lead to drilling, mining, and other harmful development on our public lands, included the opportunity for Americans to voice their opinions.

June 10 marked the end of the comment review period, and more than 2.7 million comments were submitted, the vast majority of which were in support of protecting our national monuments. It is clear that the Trump administration and Secretary Ryan Zinke are bowing to corporate interests instead of the American people.

It is therefore vital that we continue to fight against these attacks on our precious lands that protect our ecosystems, history, culture and endangered species, like Katahdin Woods and Waters. We must continue to make our voices heard by contacting our representatives and Gov. Paul LePage to continue the fight not just for Katahdin, but for all monuments.

Phoebe Sauter

Environment Maine

Portland

