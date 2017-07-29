WATERVILLE — A 56-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly chasing another man around with a knife for stealing marijuana.

John C. Wray III, of 42 Carey Lane, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony. He was taken to the Kennebec County jail. Cash bail was set at $2,500 with the condition that he not possess dangerous weapons if released.

Waterville police received a call about a fight between Wray and another man around 1 p.m. on Carey Lane, Deputy Chief Bill Bonney said Friday. Shortly afterward, police learned that Wray allegedly had a knife.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that Wray had confronted the other man because Wray believed he had stolen marijuana from him.

Wray allegedly had assaulted the man, Bonney said, and then he pulled out a folding knife with a 4-inch blade.

According to what witnesses told police, Wray chased the man around with the knife, saying that he was going to die.

Officers separated Wray and the other man, whose identity police won’t released because they concluded he is the victim, and arrested Wray.

The other man did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Bonney said police have dealt with Wray before, but he has no prior convictions involving weapons.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

