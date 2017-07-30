A bicyclist was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Brunswick on Saturday night, police said.

Jonathan Menard, 23, of Brunswick was hit on Bath Road near Autometrics about 10:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

Police found him lying in the road and he was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The vehicle that hit Menard left the scene. Brunswick police notified area law enforcement agencies of the crash and asked them to be on the lookout for a car with front-end damage.

Topsham police stopped a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis operated by Kristin Phillips, 35, of Brunswick, and her car was linked to the crash, police said. Phillips was arrested and charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and violation of conditions of release. She was released on $1,440 bail.

Menard was listed in critical condition at Maine Medical Center on Sunday morning, but his condition was unavailable Sunday night.

