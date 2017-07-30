Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies administered Narcan on Sunday to a young man who had overdosed on narcotics. The man survived.

Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Songo Locks recreational area in Naples, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement Sunday night.

When they arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old Otisfield man who was on the ground and not breathing. The deputies administered a 4 milligram dose of Narcan, an overdose antidote also referred to as naloxone, and performed life-saving measures until members of the Naples Rescue Department arrived.

The Naples Rescue crew gave the man a second 2 milligram dose of Narcan, and that revived him, Gagnon said. The man was transported to Bridgton Hospital.

Deputies recovered narcotics at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.