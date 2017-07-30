Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies administered Narcan on Sunday to a young man who had overdosed on narcotics. The man survived.
Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Songo Locks recreational area in Naples, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement Sunday night.
When they arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old Otisfield man who was on the ground and not breathing. The deputies administered a 4 milligram dose of Narcan, an overdose antidote also referred to as naloxone, and performed life-saving measures until members of the Naples Rescue Department arrived.
The Naples Rescue crew gave the man a second 2 milligram dose of Narcan, and that revived him, Gagnon said. The man was transported to Bridgton Hospital.
Deputies recovered narcotics at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.