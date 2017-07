Andrea Hartman and RJ LeClair are announcing their engagement and October 7, 2017 wedding.

Andrea is the daughter of Dan and Teresa Hartman of Tiffin. She graduated from Calvert High School in 2006 and Walsh University in 2010. She is an elementary school counselor at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

RJ is the son of Luxy and Marie LeClair of Winslow. He graduated from Winslow High School in 2004 and University of Northwestern Ohio in 2007. He is a technician at Onroak Automotive.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.