AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed July 20-26, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Samantha D. Bass, 20, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized use of property March 18, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence, $4,500 restitution.

Amanda L. Bechard, 32, of Augusta, violating condition of release July 20, 2017, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence.

David L. Brann, 19, of West Gardiner, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 24, 2015, in West Gardiner; $400 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Jason L. Brunelle, 33, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked April 2, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Matthew B. Bulmer, 41, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Oct. 17, 2016, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Jay Buotte, 55, of Waterville, drinking in public July 16, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; drinking in public July 20, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release July 20, 2017, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence.

Anthony Cappuccio, 28, of Gardiner, violating condition of release July 20, 2017, in Gardiner; seven-day jail sentence.

Jedidiah Chapman, 25, of West Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 15, 2017, in West Gardiner; $250 fine.

Nicholas P. Clark, 20, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license May 21, 2017, in Benton, dismissed.

Sinal Dalaika, 53, of North Bergen, New Jersey, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation without duty record Nov. 10, 2014, in Sidney; $500 fine.

Emily M. Davis, 24, of Skowhegan, fugitive from justice July 18, 2017, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Dixon M. Dilodovico, 20, of Lewiston, attaching false plates April 25, 2017, no town listed; $150 fine.

Michael Evans, 33, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 5, 2015, in Winslow; $1,000 fine, four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; operating under the influence Sept. 5, 2015, in Winslow; $700 fine, $700 suspended, three-year license and registration suspension.

Robert Eric French, 45, of Scarborough, theft of services Feb. 27, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence, $16.84 restitution.

Natasha A. Fuller, 25, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 24, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Ashley Galouch, 31, of Winthrop, owning or keeping animal that kills or injures June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; allowing dog to be at large June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; allowing dog to be at large June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; violation rabies prevention chapter 720 June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; violation rabies prevention chapter 720 June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; keeping unlicensed dog June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine; keeping unlicensed dog June 18, 2017, in Winthrop, $75 fine.

Bryan L. Gervais, 40, of Wayne, domestic violence assault April 9, 2016, in Wayne; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation.

Kelby K. Hampson, 25, of Bowdoin, assault Jan. 19, 2017, in Randolph; $300 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence, $473 restitution; criminal mischief Jan. 19, 2017, in Randolph; 30-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 19, 2017, in Randolph; $250 fine. Theft by unauthorized use of property May 6, 2017, in Benton; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, $1,000 restitution; operating under the influence May 6, 2017, in Benton; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, May 6, 2017, in Benton, dismissed.

Rebecca A. Hessert, 41, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 27, 2015, in Vassalboro; 10-month jail sentence, $150 restitution. Operating under the influence May 7, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop May 7, 2017, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release May 7, 2017, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; eluding an officer May 7, 2017, in Waterville; four-year jail sentence all but 10 months suspended, two-year probation, $150 restitution; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, driving to endanger and operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Erin E. Holt, 44, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 9, 2016, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Christopher Lee Horstman, 28, of New Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 3, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Katherine Ann Jordan, 21, of Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked June 16, 2017, in Winthrop; $150 fine.

Jenna S. Lamontagne, 29, of Winthrop, failing to make oral or written accident report and failure to register vehicle, May 17, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Tyler Lessard, 19, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked June 9, 2017, in Chelsea; $250 fine.

Sarah Madore, 25, of Brownville, operating vehicle without a license April 6, 2016, in Clinton; $250 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Katelynn McLaughlin, 24, of Readfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 23, 2015, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 180-day jail sentence, one-year probation.

Joshua W. McMillan, 23, of Randolph, domestic violence criminal threatening Oct. 10, 2015, in Randolph; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 110 days suspended, four-year probation, $100 restitution.

Colton C. Michel, 20, of Rolling Hills Estates, California, minor possessing liquor May 6, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Travis A. Moore, 41, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 3, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 11, 2015, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence, $4.85 restitution; operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 11, 2015, in Augusta; $500 fine; attaching false plates Nov. 11, 2015, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 1, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 90-day jail sentence; violating condition of release June 1, 2016, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs June 12, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs June 12, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release June 12, 2017, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release June 12, 2017, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; criminal forfeiture of property June 12, 2017.

Reginald W. Murray Jr., 49, of South Gardiner, visual sexual aggression against a child under 14 Nov. 12, 2014, in Clinton; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation.

Timothy R. Overlock, 43, of Vassalboro, aggravated criminal mischief March 26, 2016, in Manchester; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 87 days suspended, two-year probation; arson same date and town, dismissed. Domestic violence assault April 29, 2017, in Manchester; 87-day jail sentence.

Matthew D. Perry, 37, of Waterville, keeping dangerous dog Feb. 2, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Ryan M. Philbrick, 26, of Jay, attaching false plates April 11, 2017, in Farmingdale; $100 fine; failure to register vehicle April 11, 2017, in Farmingdale; $100 fine.

Carl W. Rideout III, 28, of Mesa, Arizona, operating while license suspended or revoked June 16, 2017, in Manchester, dismissed.

Alice L. Roy, 56, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 25, 2017, in Augusta; two-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 19, 2017, in Augusta; four-day jail sentence.

Michael Sterling, 58, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 11, 2017, in Hallowell; $250 fine.

Christopher Wilson, 44, of Troy, New York, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Oct. 22, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, 10-year Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful possession of heroin Oct. 22, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.