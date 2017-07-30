AUGUSTA
Saturday at 8:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
8:29 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Lane.
9:45 a.m., littering was reported on Western Avenue.
10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.
11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Crossing Way.
3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.
3:55 p.m., property was recovered on Tall Pines Way.
4:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stone Street.
5:18 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
5:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glen Street.
8:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Marketplace Drive.
9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Murray Street.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:26 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:04 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bonenfant Roundabout.
11:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue and Old Winthrop Road.
11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Lane.
Sunday at 12:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.
12:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
1:13 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Western Avenue.
2:44 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Lane.
3:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.
3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
5:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
6:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 1:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.
3:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water and Central streets.
5:25 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.
9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
Sunday at 12:03 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
12:31 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
ARREST
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 12:04 a.m., Mark Anthony Gooding, 52, of Augusta was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and failing to provide correct name, address or date-of-birth, after a traffic stop was performed on Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.