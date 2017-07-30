AUGUSTA

Saturday at 8:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

8:29 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Lane.

9:45 a.m., littering was reported on Western Avenue.

10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:11 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:22 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Crossing Way.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

3:55 p.m., property was recovered on Tall Pines Way.

4:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stone Street.

5:18 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

5:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glen Street.

8:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Marketplace Drive.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Murray Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:26 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:04 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bonenfant Roundabout.

11:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue and Old Winthrop Road.

11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Lane.

Sunday at 12:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

12:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

1:13 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Western Avenue.

2:44 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bangor Lane.

3:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

3:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

5:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

6:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 1:10 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.

3:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water and Central streets.

5:25 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

9:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

Sunday at 12:03 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

12:31 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 12:04 a.m., Mark Anthony Gooding, 52, of Augusta was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and failing to provide correct name, address or date-of-birth, after a traffic stop was performed on Old Belgrade Road and Medical Center Parkway.

