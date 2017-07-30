IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 6:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:08 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Darling Avenue.

10:09 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Diamond Avenue.

3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

11:07 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

10:44 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Sandy Beach Road.

Sunday at 12:11 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on East Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Main Street.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD Saturday at 3:33 p.m., a past burglary was reported on North Main Street.

3:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Bates Street.

Sunday at 8:58 a.m., mischief was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

2:06 p.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.

2:57 p.m., mischief was reported on Weston Street.

7:02 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

8:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:52 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Fairview Avenue.

9:15 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

10:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

10:54 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Harveys Park.

Sunday at 12:37 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Waterville Road.

12:59 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

1:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

3:02 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

12:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., theft was reported on Bubar Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:47 a.m., harassing/obscene calls were reported on King Street.

12:39 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

5:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

6 p.m., harassment was reported on King Court.

6:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

7:14 p.m., a fight call was taken on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

10:25 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Dalton Street.

11:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2 p.m., Jesse McLaughlin, 37, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

3:20 p.m., Darren Thibodeau, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants and probation revocation.

5:28 p.m., Alexander Anthony Rizza, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

8:28 p.m., Harvest Sisco, 18, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:57 p.m., Travis Poulin-Adams, 28, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of theft.

9:29 p.m., Dylan Staton, 25, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of theft.

10:20 p.m., James Scraggs, 34, of Madison, was arrested on charges of failure to appear and a warrant.

11:27 p.m., Jonathan Jeffrey Szlachetka, 33, of Cornville, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

Sunday at 2:06 a.m. Erica Luce, 27, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:19 a.m., Stephanie Freeman, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., Jay Buotte, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8:05 p.m., Kimball Walker, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

