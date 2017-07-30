A Sebago man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a gravel pit off the Carl Burnell Road in Baldwin, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement that the victim, 20-year-old Chance Gallant, had been target shooting with five male friends, all in their early 20s.

“Right now, it’s an apparent accidental shooting,” Gagnon said Sunday night.

Gagnon said Gallant was shot after one of the rifles being used by the young men jammed. As two of them tried to fix the weapon, it discharged, striking Gallant in the chest.

The chief deputy said Gallant and his friends regularly went target shooting in the gravel pit.

“It’s a monthly thing that they like to do together,” he explained.

Gagnon said the names of the two men who were handling the weapon when it discharged would not be released immediately because the incident remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Following an internal review by supervisors from the sheriff’s office, the case could be presented to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, which has the authority to file charges, Gagnon said.

First responders from Sebago Rescue and Life Flight attended to Gallant for more than an hour but were unable to revive him.

The shooting was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.