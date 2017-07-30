UPCOMING

Moss Study, 9 a.m. Aug. 26 in Jefferson

Hidden Valley Nature Center will host a seminar on mosses led by Ralph Pope, an adjunct professor of northeastern flora at Antioch University of New England. The seminar will begin at The Barn at Hidden Valley Nature Center, a short walk from the parking lot. To learn more call 389-5150 or go to midcoastconservancy.org.

FRIDAY

Sen. Mitchell Talk, 4 p.m. in Winter Harbor

The Schoodic Institute welcomes former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell for a reception celebrating environmental stewardship at Rockefeller Hall on the institute’s campus. To learn more, go to schoodicinstitute.org or call 288-1339.

