BELGRADE — A proposed traffic and parking ordinance rejected 2-2 recently could be revisited Tuesday during a regular selectmen’s meeting.

The Board of Selectpersons has been asked to reconsider that by one of the members, Michael Barrett. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

Related Headlines Belgrade selectmen reject proposed parking, traffic ordinance

“I’m going to submit a motion asking the board to reconsider partly because we didn’t have a full board for the earlier vote,” Barrett said Monday. “I also think it’s something we need to have.”

The proposed “Traffic Control and Parking Ordinance” addressed temporary street closings, use of sidewalks, including snow removal, and parking, as well as enforcement, largely in the village area. A copy of the proposed ordinance is on the town’s website.

Barrett said that under the board’s rules, he can ask for reconsideration within 30 days. Board members rejected the ordinance on July 18. If the vote to reconsider is successful, then the proposal would return for a re-vote two weeks later, Belgrade Town Manager Dennis Keschl said.

Barrett said that would allow time for the public to be notified.

Barrett and board chairman Gary Mahler voted in favor of the adopting the ordinance. Two selectmen, Ernie Rice and Rick Damren, opposed it. Selectman Ernst Merckens was absent.

Residents have raised concerns about enforcement and about requiring residents and business owners to clear snow from a 4-foot-wide sidewalk.

That July 18 vote followed a half-hour public hearing where residents raised concerns about certain provisions in the ordinance.

At that meeting, Keschl told selectmen he looked into traffic and parking enforcement after he was asked about a brief closure of Minot Hill Road for a road race.

One resident pointed out a requirement calling for residents and business owners to clear snow from a 4-foot-wide sidewalk, and noted that the sidewalk will not be 4 feet wide until after the completion of a planned road reconstruction project.

Barrett had recommended removing the shoveling provision from the proposed ordinance.

The Maine Department of Transportation’s nearly $2.7 million reconstruction project of about a half-mile of Main Street in the village is set to start next spring. However, work will be suspended during July and Augusta.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.