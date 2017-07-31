SKOWHEGAN — A benefit spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, to help with expenses incurred by the family of Darla Pickett, of Skowhegan, who lost her daughter, Lori Hayden, and grandson, Dustin Tuttle, in a shooting in Madison on July 5.

The benefit will be held at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge, 21 Silver St., Skowhegan. The event is hosted by Louann Barnes of West Front Market.

“Everybody in the town knows about the tragedy that has happened,” Barnes said. “And what I’m doing is looking to help a member of the community because she always seems to help everybody.”

Tickets to the event are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Anyone willing to help with donations or with questions about the benefit can call Barnes at 399-0551.

