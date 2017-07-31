Buxton police are seeking the public’s help after an incident on July 16 in which a man allegedly exposed himself to several people near the Route 202 bridge on the Saco River at Salmon Falls.

Police believe the man involved was the same man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to people in Hollis on July 25.

John Cote, 34, of Buxton, was arrested on July 26 by state troopers on an arrest warrant for indecent conduct and violation of conditions of release, after he allegedly exposed himself while riding a bicycle through Hollis.

During that investigation, police discovered Cote may have also been involved in the earlier incident, in which he exposed his genitals to a 7-year-old girl.

Cote is alleged to have been completely naked at one point during the July 16 incident, where multiple children were present.

Cote was released on $500 bail and must abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Buxton police want to interview anyone who may have seen the incident on the Route 202 bridge on July 16 at approximately 4 p.m. Anyone with information should call the Buxton Police Department at 929-5151 and speak to Officer Warren Day.

