BELGRADE — A Child Identification Program is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Belgrade Public Library, 124 Depot Road.

The Oakland Masonic Lodge will provide the free program. Children must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. Parents will receive a video of the child, detailed information on the child including height weight and identifying marks, a copy of the child’s fingerprints, and two wallet sized emergency cards. No information is retained by the Masons other than a signed permission slip.

For more information, call 495-3508.

