Increased tick populations and the rise of diseases they carry reminds us every day of the threats we face with unchecked climate change. More of these external parasites risks our health and well-being. While the science has never been clearer, the Trump administration and their allies in Congress have been working to roll back climate progress.

That’s why we were happy to see that last week Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-2nd District, joined the majority of the House of Representatives in voting to affirm climate as a threat to security by retaining a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Department of Defense to study the impacts of climate change on their operations.

Now it’s time for our leaders to move beyond studying the problem and work to cut the pollution fueling global warming and shift to 100 percent renewable energy.

Seanna Flynn

Portland

