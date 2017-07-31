CLINTON — State police arrested a man who was found to have a number of drugs after they responded to a reported assault on Diamond Street on Sunday.

Witnesses reported hearing and seeing a man and woman arguing about drugs across the street, according to a news statement from Maine State Police, and the witnesses reportedly believed an assault had occurred. Trooper Tyler Maloon arrived and spoke with Benjamin McIntosh, 30, of Clinton, who told Maloon that an unknown woman had shown up at his home requesting sexual favors. McIntosh told the officer the woman was highly impaired and he kicked her out.

Benjamin McIntosh

Maloon found the man was subject to two sets of bail conditions and could be randomly searched for drugs or alcohol at any time. Once inside the residence, Maloon found alcohol in the refrigerator and oxycodone pills on the coffee table with a hand-written sales ledger next to it. Also in a drawer police found a large amount of prescription medications, including Klonopin and trazodone. He could not produce his prescribed Suboxone. Police also found several items of drug paraphernalia in the home.

McIntosh was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

