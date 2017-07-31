Augusta Baptist Church will sponsor a Brown Brothers Bible Conference on “Excerpts from Ezekiel” Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4-6, at 2567 North Belfast Ave.

The following are the speakers from the Brown family: Dr. Alan Brown, senior pastor of Parsippany Baptist Church, Parsippany, New Jersey; the Rev. Laurence Brown, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, North Conway, New Hampshire; the Rev. Mark Brown, pastor of Maple Avenue Baptist Church, Elmira, New York; and the Rev. Stephen Brown, assistant pastor of First Baptist Church, North Conway, New Hampshire.

Friday’s events are set for 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday’s events are scheduled for 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; and Sunday’s events will take place at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and after a church dinner about 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, call Pastor Howard Cole at 626-0344.

