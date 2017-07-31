BETHEL, Maine – Maine officials say they have helped rescue a hiker who appeared to go into cardiac arrest on a mountain trail.

The Sun Journal reports two men were hiking on the Albany Mountain Trail in Bethel on Sunday night when first responders received a call of a person down.

David Hanscom, chief of the Bethel Ambulance Service, says the hiking partner began to perform CPR on the downed man reported to be in his 60s.

First responders used an automated external defibrillator to give the man a shock. He regained his pulse shortly afterward and began breathing on his own. The unidentified man was then taken by emergency helicopter to a hospital.

The man’s current condition has not been released, but Hanscom says he is hopeful everything turns out well.

