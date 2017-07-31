A Delta Air Lines flight arriving at the Portland International Jetport early Saturday morning was diverted to Boston because of scheduled runway maintenance, jetport officials said.

The diversion prompted complaints from some passengers, who couldn’t get to Portland until later in the day.

Paul Bradbury, jetport director, said the jetport’s main runway was closed overnight to re-paint the markings. The last flights are due in shortly before midnight, and the main runway closes so that workers have time to complete the work, he said. When a late flight is delayed, there is some flexibility, but if the flight comes in after 12:30 a.m. it’s too late and the runway must be closed, Bradbury said. The Delta flight from Atlanta to Portland was scheduled to arrive at 11:55 p.m., but was delayed and would not have arrived in Portland until after 12:30 a.m., Bradbury said.

“There is no good time to close a runway, but overnight is the best time,” Bradbury said. He said the work started in early July and is expected to be completed by next week.

All airlines are notified at least 15 hours in advance of any scheduled work, Bradbury said.

Passengers complained to the Press Herald about being stuck in Boston until Saturday morning because no buses were available.

Bradbury said there is a shorter runway, the north-south runway, available for late-arriving flights. But depending on how well the aircraft performs when landing on short runways, sometimes pilots will divert to Boston rather than attempt to land on the north-south runway, he said.

This story will be updated.

