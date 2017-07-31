AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:11 a.m., needles were recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.

8:59 a.m., property was recovered on Stone Street.

9:31 a.m., a 25-year-old man was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and criminal trespass, after an investigation was performed on State Street.

10:53 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

11 a.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

11:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

1:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Weeks Mills Road.

1:32 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:19 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

3:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fairbanks Street.

4:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blaine Avenue.

6:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

6:05 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Willow Street.

6:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street Place.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dickman Street.

Monday at 12:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:21 a.m., simple assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:56 a.m., an 18-year-old man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, after a traffic stop was performed on Cushnoc Crossing.

4:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:41 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Federal Street.

6:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on River Street.

6:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

CHELSEA

Friday at 1:21 p.m., theft was reported on Keith Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on River Road.

9:28 p.m., assault was reported on Hillcrest Street.

Saturday at 4:11 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Route 126.

10:35 a.m., a 30-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large, after a missing dog was reported on Daniel Drive.

11:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Central Street.

Sunday at 12:09 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Hillcrest Street.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the town waterfront.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 8:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:32 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

9:32 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Tillson Road.

12:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Back Street.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanborn Road.

Sunday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Launch Drive.

MOUNT VERNON

Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed at an unidentified location.

WAYNE

Sunday at 7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poulin Road.

WINDSOR

Saturday at 5:47 p.m., a loud noise was reported on Crosby Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:17 p.m., Katelyn Renee Bishop, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.

7:39 p.m., Thomas H. Bowman, 65, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating after habitual offender revocation, after a traffic stop was performed on Greenlief Street.

BELGRADE

Sunday at 11:02 p.m., Joseph E. Fortin, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, after a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

GARDINER

Friday at 9:59 p.m., Christopher Walter Knapp, 38, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct, after suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.

Saturday at 1:49 a.m., Kelsey Rae Strickland, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after a citizen assist was performed on Clinton Street.

6:09 p.m., Timothy Raymond Bellavance, 49, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian stop was performed on Highland Avenue.

