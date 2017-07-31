IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 6:16 p.m., court paper work was served on Owens Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Darling Avenue.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cottage Street.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

6:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 9:14 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:12 p.m., fire crews put out a brush fire on East Madison Road.

7:20 p.m., police units from the sheriff’s office and State Police were called to Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:53 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:16 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 6:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Snakeroot Road.

8:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Bubar Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:47 p.m., trespass was reported on Park Street.

3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

7:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

8:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Island Avenue.

Monday at 7:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on East Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:09 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Pleasant Street.

IN THE FORKS, Sunday at 1:59 p.m., the first of five complaints of vandalism was taken from Troutdale Road. Deputies investigated.

IN VASSALBORO, Saturday at 11:07 p.m., assault was reported on Stone Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., a fire call was taken on Main Street.

1:06 p.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

4:25 p.m., theft was reported on Moody Street.

6:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

6:23 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pleasantdale Avenue.

6:59 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

7:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

8:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

10:04 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:42 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Dalton Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

11:09 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Dalton Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:13 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on South Ridge Road.

6:34 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

10:09 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Norton Street.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:59 p.m., Shannon Grant, 38, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., John Leigh Michaud, 37, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10:34 a.m., Amie Gail Lopes, 42, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

11:05 a.m., William Michal Juliano Jr., 42, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of operating with an expired license over 90 days.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Christian Frederick-John Rowden, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest and on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees for driving to endanger.

8:41 p.m., William Car Wheeler, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine for operating while license was revoked.

11:56 p.m., Wren J. Stark, 39, of Glenburn, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating without a license.

Monday at 8:49 a.m., Savanna Dawn Esty, 18, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

