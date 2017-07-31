We missed a nor’easter early in the weekend and this was followed by a stunning Sunday with low humidity and pleasantly comfortable temperatures. This week the theme in the weather department is summer warmth and humidity, but nothing excessive. The best part of the week is Monday to Wednesday. The reason for this is the low humidity to start the work week and the sunshine. Humidity will be on the increase by the middle of the week and the end of the week features a chance of showers, but still a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures won’t vary too much between Tuesday and Friday, perhaps only by a degree or two. Highs this afternoon will break 80 in most areas, but a sea breeze will likely knock temperatures back a bit this afternoon.

The reason for the nice week is an area of high pressure building in across the northeast. As the high slips off the coast we will see a flow of warm and humid air continue for several days.

On Thursday, a cold front will approach. This front will help to lift the warm air, build clouds and bring the chance of a few showers or storms. These don’t look to be long lasting at this stage.

Warm weather continues Friday as humidity falls a bit, but not a lot. In other words it will still be humid, but not oppressive. The next chance for showers after Thursday is Sunday. The cloudiest day looks to be Saturday right now.

Eventually, later this weekend I expect another front to cross the region ushering in cooler and drier air. The timing on this will be nailed down in the coming days. The present timing of this front would bring more comfortably dry air back into Maine for the second half of the upcoming weekend. Enjoy the beach weather.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

