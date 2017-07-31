WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police Department opened an internal investigation into why its elite tactical team was initially directed to respond to the wrong location when a gunman opened fire last month at a GOP congressional baseball practice, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Instead of responding directly to the Virginia field where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot, members of the Capitol Police Containment and Emergency Response Team were sent to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s house in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, several miles away, according to the two people.

“The Alexandria incident continues to be an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” Eva Malecki, a Capitol Police spokesperson, said Monday. Spokesmen for both the House and Senate sergeant at arms’ offices referred questions to Capitol Police.

The tactical squad did make it to the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where the shooting took place and it’s unclear how much time the unit lost because of the mix-up. It also wasn’t clear whether the squad arrived at Pelosi’s house or was redirected en route.

One of the people familiar with the incident said police are saying the unit’s delayed reaction had no operational impact. Local Alexandria police officers responded quickly to the shooting site.

