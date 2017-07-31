WALDOBORO — The American Red Cross of Maine and the Waldoboro Fire Department installed smoke alarms for 64 Waldoboro resdients Saturday.

Teams fanned out around town to install free smoke alarms in homes, help residents create escape plans, and prepare for home fires in other ways. The teams installed 121 free alarms in 28 residences that are home to 64 people, including 12 youths and 26 seniors.

Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Larry French, left, and Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer helped install 121 free smoke alarms in homes Saturday, July 22, making 64 town residents safer. Working smoke alarms reduce the risk of death in a home fire by half. The event was made possible by The American Red Cross of Maine and the Waldoboro Fire Department. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The home fire safety visits and smoke alarm installations are part of the Home Fire Campaign launched by the Red Cross to cut home fire deaths and injuries by a quarter by 2020. Working smoke alarms reduce the risk of death in a home fire by half and having an escape plan further improves the odds.

The Waldoboro event was made possible by a grant from the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, as are two others in Lincoln County. They will take place in Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 26, and in Wiscasset on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Since its launch in October 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has installed more than 744,000 free smoke alarms and has helped families create more than 263,000 escape plans. The campaign has saved at least 235 lives.

For more information, visit soundthealarm.org/maine.

