The Boston Red Sox acquired New York Mets reliever Addison Reed on Monday, according to several media reports.

Reed, 28, has a 2.57 ERA with the Mets and a 1.12 WHIP while striking out 48 and walking only six in 49 innings. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In exchange for the veteran right-hander, the Red Sox sent three minor league right-handed relievers to the Mets, including Jamie Callahan, who began the season with the Portland Sea Dogs.

Callahan, 22, was in Boston’s major league spring training camp until the last day. He was a second-round draft pick out of high school in 2012.

Callahan pitched 10 games for the Sea Dogs (1.38 ERA/0.62 WHIP) before being promoted to Pawtucket. He’s struggled (4.03 ERA/1.41 WHIP), although he lowered his ERA to 2.89 for July.

The other two pitchers are also 22, and both come from advanced Class A Salem – Stephen Nogosek (4.08/1.42) and Gerson Bautista (5.16/1.81). Nogosek was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2016. Bautista was an international free agent from the Dominican Republic.

Reed usually pitched the eighth or ninth innings for the Mets, recording 19 saves. He features a 92 mph fastball and 85 mph slider. Left-handers hit .263 against him, and right-handers .250.

The 2017 trade deadline for non-waiver deals is 4 p.m. Monday.

