A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the lakes region Monday evening, causing a tree to fall on a house in Fryeburg, knocking out power to hundreds of Central Maine Power Co. customers, and producing hail and high winds, the National Weather Service said.

A total of 491 customers were without power in Fryeburg as of 8:36 p.m. Monday, with 59 outages reported in Denmark and 17 in Sweden.

Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Gray office, said his office issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6 p.m. for the region encompassing Fryeburg, Lovell, Denmark, Bridgton and Naples.

The thunderstorms died out as they approached the Sebago Lakes region and the thunderstorm warning was lifted at 6:45 p.m.

“The storms have passed through and we shouldn’t be seeing any more storms tonight,” Kimble said.

Lake Region Alerts, a fire service that covers the towns of Naples, Raymond, Casco and Frye Island, tweeted that firefighters were responding to a structure fire in Raymond on Route 302. The tweet did not say if the fire had been caused by the thunderstorms.

