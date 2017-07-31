SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan woman was arrested early Sunday after police found her lying unconscious next to a naked infant in an apartment filthy with cat feces, vomit, empty prescription bottles and beer cans, police said Monday.

Stephanie Freeman, 28, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The child was removed by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and placed with a family member, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said Monday.

Bucknam said officers were sent to the residence on Waterville Road at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday following a noise complaint. Officers Brian Gardiner and Jacob Boudreau responded and could hear music blaring from the apartment, he said. Unable to get the attention of anyone in the apartment, the officers looked in an open window on the side of the building and saw “a small infant with no clothes on and an adult female in the fetal position” lying on the floor, according to the chief.

After the officers saw the debris scattered around the apartment and “fearing for the welfare of the residents,” they climbed through the window and tried to wake up the woman, later identified as Freeman, Bucknam said.

“The infant child woke, but they were unable to keep the female awake due to her level of intoxication,” Bucknam said. “DHHS and medical units were called to the scene to assist.”

Once inside the apartment the officers also noticed that there was no electrical power to the unit and that someone had used an extension cord from a neighboring apartment to play a radio. Inside the refrigerator the officers found a half-empty, 30-rack of beer and an old pack of cheese, but no other food.

Freeman was arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. She remained held at the jail Monday morning awaiting her initial court appearance, according to a jail intake worker.

