University of Southern Maine recently announced the following local students were named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list.

Full-time local students

Franklin County: Andrew McClement, Jared Roy and Miranda Nicely, all of Farmington; Scott Hall, Emily Acritelli, Brandi Knapp and Deonte Kieron Ring, all of Jay; Mallory Toothaker, of Kingfield;

Mariah Ross, of Salem Township; Nicholas Hyde, of Temple; and Samantha Donley, Megan Burdick and Emilee Eustis, all of Wilton.

Kennebec County: Christina Paul, Jonathan Grant, Adelia Batey, Lijia Au, Kendall Smith, Veronica Swain, Christine Booker, Alyssah Dennett, Hope Hoang and Savanna Poulin, all of Augusta; Carson Bessey, of Belgrade; Alyssa Spencer, of Benton; Caylee Virgin, of Chelsea; Amelia Bailey, of China Village; Liza Stratton, of Fairfield; Karry Theberge, Margaret Smith, Ashley Boerner and Holden Smith, all of Farmingdale; Daniel Del Gallo, of Gardiner.

Also, Mary Blanchard, of Hallowell; Colin Lucas, Sabrina Gauthier and Brittaney Marquis, all of Litchfield; Dylan Brann, Melissa Ariskin and Jade Parker, all of Manchester; Kara Rowley, Brittany Rogers, Nikolas Foulke and Kayla Frost, all of Monmouth; Marissa Willette, of Mount Vernon; Melinda Cram, of North Monmouth; Nathan DelGiudice, of Oakland; Brooke Brochu, Avery Allumbaugh and Ian Fyfe, all of Pittston; Zachary Bessette, Hannah Dube, Gwendolyn Walsh and Lindsay Webber, all of Readfield; Christina Juarez, of Sidney.

Also, Kala Freytag Wistar, Brittney Ibbitson, Phoebe Cram and Katherine Gamage, all of Vassalboro; Brittany Sanborn, Caroline Wheeler, Daija Paradis and Gabriel Libby, all of Waterville; Jared Bornstein, of Wayne; Asia DiBenedetti, of West Gardiner; Bridget Conlogue and Heather Rock, both of Windsor; Kendra Goldrup, Jennifer Poulin, Jordyn Dorval and Rebecca Lapata, all of Winslow; Sarah Kuietauskas and Megan Harris, both of Winthrop.

Knox County: Rachel Collamore, Grace Sleeman and John Keizer, all of Damariscotta; Mara Gastaldo, of Newcastle; Wilmot Dow and Isaiah Wadsworth, both of Waldoboro; Kay Hanson, of Whitefield; and Marion Leslie, of Wiscasset.

Penobscot County: Tiffany Black of Corinna; Corinth Mikaela Leavitt, of Corinth; and Ashley Black, of Newport.

Piscataquis County:

Abbot Tiia Kand, Emily Hutchins, Mia Smith and Evan Viera, all of Dover Foxcroft; Meaghan Jordan and Saree Boutin, both of Bowdoin; Colin Cundy, of Phippsburg; Kenneth Davis, of Richmond; and Jenise Hughes, Nicholas Brown, Edward McGuire, Ella Carter, Christopher DerStepanian, Andrew Parker, Jessica Hart and Kaitlyn Rancourt, all of Topsham.

Somerset County: Abigail Snipe-Bushey, of Fairfield; Brittany Gould, of Hartland; Sarah Brown, of Palmyra; Peter Peterson and Pittsfield Kael McCarthy, both of Pittsfield; and Jasmine Gordon and Noah Stevens, both of Skowhegan.

Waldo County: Gary Kersbergen, of Burnham; Gabrielle Brooks, of Palermo; Matthew Wheeler, of Troy; and Colin Donovan, of Waldo.

Part-time local students

Kennebec County: Richard Morin, of Gardiner; James MacMunn, of Manchester; Lisa Colby, of Waterville; and Anne Clifford and Logan Hewes, both of Winslow.

Somerset County: Kayla Paradis, of Fairfield; and Cynthia Carron, of Detroit.

