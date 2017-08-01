A 60-year-old man from Connecticut hiking in Baxter State Park was found dead Sunday on the Chimney Pond Trail, park officials said Tuesday.
Other hikers found the man Sunday morning. Numerous attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement by Park Director Jensen Bissell.
The park does not release the names of people who die there.
The man’s remains were transported by a Maine Forest Service helicopter to a roadside location for transport to a funeral home.