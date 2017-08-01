A 60-year-old man from Connecticut hiking in Baxter State Park was found dead Sunday on the Chimney Pond Trail, park officials said Tuesday.

Other hikers found the man Sunday morning. Numerous attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement by Park Director Jensen Bissell.

The park does not release the names of people who die there.

The man’s remains were transported by a Maine Forest Service helicopter to a roadside location for transport to a funeral home.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.