A man who allegedly tried to settle a landlord-tenant dispute by running into two people with a tractor was charged with aggravated assault.

Leslie Dennis, 64, was charged after York County sheriff’s deputies went to a residence on Dennis Lane in Acton on Monday about 9:45 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots, screaming and a tractor.

Leslie Dennis Photo courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Deputies found a man threatening people with a weapon and a woman who had apparently by hit by a tractor.

Upon investigation, officials determined that Dennis had a dispute with two women who rented an apartment from him. He had called the sheriff’s office earlier that day to report that the tenants, who he planned to evict, were digging up plants from the back yard. Deputies told Dennis that he would have to pursue civil action.

Dennis then apparently got upset when one of the tenants dug up plants in the evening with her adult son. He got on his tractor and starting driving toward them in a threatening manner, police allege.

The son struck Dennis with a shovel. Dennis then struck the son with the tractor and ran into the tenant, breaking her hip.

The woman was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford for treatment. Her condition was not known Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis posted $500 bail and was released.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.