A West Bath man pleaded guilty Tuesday to distributing heroin and fentanyl in a case in which someone who took the drugs died.

Mickey Gilley, 34, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Portland.

According to authorities, he bought heroin mixed with fentanyl from a Portland supplier in September. The next day, Gilley supplied it to a person from West Bath who took it and then died.

Gilley, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and up to life on supervised release.

