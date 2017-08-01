The left northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Litchfield were blocked following a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a recreational vehicle.

The Maine Turnpike Authority urged drivers to use caution in the area, with the crash reportedly in the southbound lane between exit 86 in Sabattus and the West Gardiner toll plaza at mile marker 100. The turnpike authority reported the crash at 2:41 p.m.

A crowd of people gather around a vehicle turned over on its side following a crash on I-95 on Tuesday. Staff photo A recreational vehicle was apparently struck from behind by a sport utility vehicle on Interstate 95 in Litchfield Tuesday. Staff photo

A witness said the crash involved a recreational vehicle that was apparently struck from behind by a sport utility vehicle. A third vehicle, a car, was also off the highway with someone still inside as emergency responders gathered around it.

At about 3:35 p.m., the turnpike authority said that northbound traffic may be stopped by Maine State Police to remove the recreational vehicle from the median. The southbound left lane was closed.

A guardrail between the north and south lanes was destroyed.

The turnpike authority said the left north and south lanes were blocked around mile 91.

This story will be updated.

