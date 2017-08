A man was injured in an early morning fire in Naples Tuesday that displaced four people.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Pleasant View Road around 4:40 a.m. to find it engulfed in flames. Four people were inside the home when the fire started.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with burns, the state Fire Marshal’s Office told WCSH.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

