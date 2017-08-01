Veterinary diagnostics company Idexx announced revenues 9 percent higher in the second quarter of 2017 compared with a year ago.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Westbrook company reported revenue through June of nearly $971 million compared with $884 million in 2016.

“Our business continued to thrive in the second quarter as we focused on delivering best-in-class diagnostic and software solutions, while supporting the profession in increasing the companion animal standard of care,” said Jonathan Ayers, the company’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

He noted that the strong performance and momentum in domestic markets caused the company to raise its 2017 expectations for revenue and earnings per share.

The company is on pace to earn nearly $2 billion in revenue this year. Full-year earnings per share were adjusted to a range of $3.12 to $3.22, 14 cents per share higher than the mid point of previous guidance.

The company employs about 2,300 workers in Westbrook, and in January was named to Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, a stock index of 500 U.S. companies that is considered a bellwether of the U.S. economy.

