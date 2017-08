AUGUSTA

Monday at 7:31 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Page Street.

7:54 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Boothby Street.

10:25 a.m., theft was reported on Airport Road.

11:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

1:33 p.m., property was recovered on Bangor Street.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

2:35 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

3:50 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:10 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

4:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

5:14 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Florence Street.

5:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

5:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Littlefield Street.

6:33 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

6:54 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.

7:26 p.m., littering was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jabee Lane.

8:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pleasant Wood Drive.

9:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

11:12 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Hospital Street.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Penobscot Street.

Tuesday at 12:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

3:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

5:44 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

6:45 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Melville Street.

FARMINGDALE

Monday at 1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

GARDINER

Monday at 10:44 a.m., burglary was reported Griffin Street.

1:18 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Puringtons Lane.

7:12 p.m., theft was reported at an unidentified location.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 8:25 a.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

12:56 p.m., theft was reported on Balsam Drive.

2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Balsam Drive.

1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Balsam Drive.

8:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Winthrop Street.

LITCHFIELD

Monday at 6:38 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Road.

MANCHESTER

Monday at 9:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottle Road.

9:50 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Allen Hill Lane.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 10:38 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Maple Ridge Drive.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beach Road.

11:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Wilson Pond Road.

WAYNE

Monday at 5:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Tall Timbers Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 11:50 a.m., Richard D. Saulnier, 42, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic accident was reported on State Street.

7:34 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of criminal mischief, after criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Road.

DRESDEN

Thursday, Patrick F. Wermuth, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Patterson Road.

JEFFERSON

Saturday, Stephen M. Tibbetts, 39, of Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on East Pond Road.

