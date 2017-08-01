SOUTH PORTLAND – Maine’s U.S. senators say the federal government is giving Maine more than $300,000 to keep its pipelines safe.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the federal Department of Transportation is giving the money to the Maine Public Utilities Commission. It was awarded by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The senators say the award represents an investment to provide oversight that will help prevent accidents. They say it will also protect the environment and help make sure homes and businesses have access to affordable energy.

The pipeline safety administration supports state pipeline safety programs by reimbursing them for a portion of expenses. The state programs are responsible for things like inspecting pipelines and enforcing safety regulations.

