IN ANSON, Monday at 5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 6:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Park Avenue.

7:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

7:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

4:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

5:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Kelley Street.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

9:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whistle Stop Trail.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Keep Road.

Tuesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emery Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 4:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pinnacle Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

4:04 p.m., wires were reported down on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 7:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lemon Stream Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 7:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:38 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Avenue.

3:28 p.m., a scam was reported on East Leavitt Street.

7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 6:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:12 a.m., theft was reported at Colby College.

10:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at The Concourse.

10:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

1:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Save-a-Lot at The Concourse.

2:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Street.

5:44 p.m., theft was reported on Punky Lane.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Riverside Drive.

Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at May and Abbott streets.

IN WILTON, Monday at 2:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:52 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

10:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boston Avenue.

1:56 p.m., theft was reported on Marcoux Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday Patrick Foye, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Wednesday, Brad R. Deprey, 35, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after suspension.

Sonja Johnson, 54, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

William Weaver, 34, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after revocation.

Thursday, Elizabeth Simoneau, 42, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:37 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

11:13 a.m., Noel Joseph Carpenter, 48, of North Anson, was arrested on two warrants.

1:17 p.m., Stanley Willine Brown, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

4:44 p.m., Benjamin Reese Higgins, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on a warrant.

4:46 p.m., Derek Michael Marcia, 28, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

5:40 p.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:49 p.m., Dylan Sherwood Brooks, 29, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., Jarrod Agnew Russell, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:04 a.m., Talline M. Blakeslee, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., Naomi Anderson, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., Sonya Lynn Cates, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer and violating conditions of release.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.