IN ANSON, Monday at 5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Fahi Pond Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 6:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Zions Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Avenue.
1:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Park Avenue.
7:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.
7:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
4:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.
4:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.
5:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Kelley Street.
6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.
9:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.
4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whistle Stop Trail.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Keep Road.
Tuesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emery Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 4:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pinnacle Pond Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.
4:04 p.m., wires were reported down on East Madison Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 7:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lemon Stream Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 7:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:38 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Avenue.
3:28 p.m., a scam was reported on East Leavitt Street.
7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.
10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.
IN TEMPLE, Monday at 6:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:12 a.m., theft was reported at Colby College.
10:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at The Concourse.
10:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.
1:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Save-a-Lot at The Concourse.
2:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Street.
5:44 p.m., theft was reported on Punky Lane.
7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Riverside Drive.
Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at May and Abbott streets.
IN WILTON, Monday at 2:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:52 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.
10:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boston Avenue.
1:56 p.m., theft was reported on Marcoux Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday Patrick Foye, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Wednesday, Brad R. Deprey, 35, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after suspension.
Sonja Johnson, 54, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
William Weaver, 34, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after revocation.
Thursday, Elizabeth Simoneau, 42, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:37 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of robbery.
11:13 a.m., Noel Joseph Carpenter, 48, of North Anson, was arrested on two warrants.
1:17 p.m., Stanley Willine Brown, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
4:44 p.m., Benjamin Reese Higgins, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on a warrant.
4:46 p.m., Derek Michael Marcia, 28, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.
5:40 p.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:49 p.m., Dylan Sherwood Brooks, 29, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., Jarrod Agnew Russell, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:04 a.m., Talline M. Blakeslee, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., Naomi Anderson, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., Sonya Lynn Cates, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer and violating conditions of release.