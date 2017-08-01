IN ANSON, Monday at 5:26 p.m., theft was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 6:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a burglary was reported on Park Avenue.

7:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

7:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 4:37 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

4:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

5:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Kelley Street.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:46 a.m., theft was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

9:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wilton Road.

3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

4:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whistle Stop Trail.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Keep Road.

Tuesday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emery Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 4:54 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pinnacle Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

4:04 p.m., wires were reported down on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 7:14 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Lemon Stream Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 9:20 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

12:33 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 7:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:38 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Avenue.

3:28 p.m., a scam was reported on East Leavitt Street.

7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:19 p.m., vandalism was reported on Waterville Road.

IN TEMPLE, Monday at 6:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:12 a.m., theft was reported at Colby College.

10:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at The Concourse.

10:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

1:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Save-a-Lot at The Concourse.

2:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Park Street.

5:44 p.m., theft was reported on Punky Lane.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Riverside Drive.

Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at May and Abbott streets.

IN WILTON, Monday at 2:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:52 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

10:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Boston Avenue.

1:56 p.m., theft was reported on Marcoux Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday Patrick Foye, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Wednesday, Brad R. Deprey, 35, of Turner, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after suspension.

Sonja Johnson, 54, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

William Weaver, 34, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after revocation.

Thursday, Elizabeth Simoneau, 42, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:37 a.m., Robert Allen Neal, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

11:13 a.m., Noel Joseph Carpenter, 48, of North Anson, was arrested on two warrants.

1:17 p.m., Stanley Willine Brown, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

4:44 p.m., Benjamin Reese Higgins, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on a warrant.

4:46 p.m., Derek Michael Marcia, 28, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

5:40 p.m., Sean Gregory Albert, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:49 p.m., Dylan Sherwood Brooks, 29, of Solon, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., Jarrod Agnew Russell, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:04 a.m., Talline M. Blakeslee, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 12:15 a.m., Naomi Anderson, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:57 a.m., Sonya Lynn Cates, 37, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer and violating conditions of release.

