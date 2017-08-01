AUGUSTA – Two recently enacted laws help the state’s burgeoning aquaculture industry and those displaced by transportation projects in Maine.

One of the laws creates a framework for all individuals growing and selling marine organisms as part of the growing field of agriculture. Most commercial aquaculturists are growing shellfish, and a state marine resources representative said aquaculturists face a very confusing licensing process.

The new law shepherded by Democratic Rep. Michael “Mick” Devin of Newcastle creates a separate new aquaculture license.

The other new law increases moving and housing assistance for those impacted by transportation projects by making Maine law match a recent federal law.

The state transportation department said it’s only fair that individuals whose properties are acquired receive the same amount of money regardless of whether such projects receive state or federal funding.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.