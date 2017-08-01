AUGUSTA — Poland Spring is clearing regulatory hurdles for its plan to pump up to 172 million gallons of water a year from a public water district well.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday that a permit application filed by parent company Nestle Waters to withdraw municipal water from Lincoln Water District wouldn’t affect its ability to serve its customers. Lincoln Water District Superintendent Jeffrey Day told regulators a closed Lincoln mill drew about 174 million gallons of water from the well in 2011.

Maine drinking water regulators have the final say on the permit.

The commission’s two members include Mark Vannoy, who previously worked on Nestle Waters projects. He recused himself from a 2012 commission investigation into Nestle Waters’ bulk water contract with Fryeburg Water Co.

He didn’t recuse himself Tuesday.

