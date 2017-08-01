Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations that share its mission of healthy children, healthy families.

In each of the 61 McDonald’s in Maine and the four located in northern New Hampshire, McDonald’s customers contribute their change into the counter top and drive through donation boxes supported by the McDonald’s owner/operators. A portion of this money directly benefits the RMHC of Maine Grants Program to help support other nonprofits that share its mission of healthy children, healthy families.

By partnering with these selected organizations, RMHC have a far broader outreach and a greater positive impact in the lives of children in Maine and northern New Hampshire Since 1989, more than $3,160,000 has been awarded.

To learn more about the guidelines and application process, visit rmhcmaine.org.

The application deadline is Aug. 15.

About the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine

Since 1983, RMHC of Maine has been a place of comfort, care, and compassion for thousands of families on the medical journey of their child’s illness. In 2016, nearly 6,400 children and families across Maine, New Hampshire and beyond were served through its core programs: Ronald McDonald House® Bangor, Ronald McDonald House® Portland, Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the RMHC Grants Program. At the Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland, families find a welcoming smile from a friendly volunteer, a home-cooked meal to enjoy after a long day at the hospital, a good night’s sleep in a caring environment and receive the support needed to endure a difficult time. Last year, 7,538 nights were provided to 594 families with 13 nights as the average length of stay. The cost of a family’s one-night stay at the house is $75; however, families are asked to contribute only $10 per night. More than 70 percent of those families were unable to make a contribution towards their stay. No family is turned away because of inability to pay, ever. The Ronald McDonald Family Room, within Maine Medical Center’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, offers a place to rest and regroup right at the hospital, just moments away from their sick or injured child’s room.

