A tractor-trailer hit a downed tree on Route 302 in Fryeburg Tuesday morning, causing the truck to spill 120 gallons of diesel fuel.

Route 302, also known as Bridgton Road, is closed from Hemlock Bridge to Battleground Road, according to a dispatcher for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported before 5 a.m.

No one was injured.

Police told WCSH around 7 a.m. they expected the road to reopen within the hour.

