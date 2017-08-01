Two new hotel developments could add almost 300 rooms to Portland’s hot hospitality market.

West Elm, the furniture and home furnishings company, announced Tuesday plans for a 150-room boutique hotel in the Portland Foreside development, due to open in 2020. The company, which recently opened a retail store in the Old Port, branched out into hospitality this year in partnership with DDK, a hotel management firm. It announced five U.S. locations it plans to open by 2019.

Development plans for the former Rufus Deering lumberyard site at 383 Commercial St. call for building facades made of bricks, with exterior walls facing the courtyards "primarily fiber cement and a light reflective color." The latest plan calls for a hotel as part of the project. Rendering courtesy of architect David Lloyd

West Elm’s Portland hotel is part of the master plan for the former Portland Co. property on the eastern waterfront that includes housing, shopping, restaurants and a deep water marina. Portland Foreside Development, an affiliate of CPB2, a local real estate developer, is behind the redevelopment of 10 acres of waterfront east of the city’s Ocean Gateway.

About a mile west on Commercial Street, Reger Dasco Properties is proposing a change to its master plan for the former Rufus Deering Lumber yard to include a 128-room hotel and conference center, in addition to more than 200 condominium units. The developer initially proposed a mix of condo and market-rate apartments in the new three-building development.

The Portland Planning Board will hold a workshop next Tuesday to consider the proposed changes to the Rufus Deering master plan.

This story will be updated.

