LEWISTON — The second-annual Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club Criterium, a bike race, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Kennedy Park, according to a news release from SeniorsPlus. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus.

Bicycle racers from all over New England will test themselves on a fast, technical loop in the heart of the city. The race will be contested on a .6 mile loop around the streets bordering Kennedy Park. There will be eight distinct races throughout the day ranging from 20-60 minutes long. Top speed will approach 40 mph on sections of the course.

According to the release, Criterium-, or “Crit”-style racing takes place on a short course that highlights fitness and bike handling ability. Racers stay in a tight pack, just inches apart, trying to benefit from the draft. Race dynamics are much like a stock car race. Spectators can watch anywhere along the loop and see the pack go by nearly every minute.

“We are delighted that the proceeds from this year’s race will benefit SeniorsPlus Meals on Wheels program and are grateful to the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary and the participants in this year’s race,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus.

There is no charge to come watch the race. Parking in the downtown area is free on Sundays. Vendor tents will be staged inside the park, including one featuring SeniorsPlus with face painting for children. There also will be free kid’s races at noon for ages 3-10. Registration information is available at Rainbow Bicycle or by calling 784-7576 or e-mail [email protected].

For more information about the Criterium, visit www.bikereg.com/lewiston-auburn-criterium.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 12,000 individuals it serve annually. The Meals on Wheels program alone serves almost 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 people.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.