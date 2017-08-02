FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County recently announced its upcoming schedule of Mobile Health Unit events. A variety of free health screenings and education will be offered at each location.

Screenings include blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening (FIT screening), and body composition analysis, according to a news release from Franklin Community Health Network at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Schedule:

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Walmart, Farmington;

• Thursday, Aug. 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m., IGA, Rangeley;

• Friday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Food City, Wilton;

• Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Food City, Livermore Falls;

• Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-noon, Tranten’s, Kingfield; and 1-4 p.m., Fotter’s Market, Eustis (Deborah Burchfield, FNP to provide free medical care);

• Friday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Main Street, Phillips;

• Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Farmington Fairgrounds.

Staff also will be available to offer assistance with mammography and physical exam scheduling as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Other services will include free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention information, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and enrollment assistance on the Affordable Care Act.

Services will be provided for free because of funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation, the United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.