For the 14th consecutive year, Texas Roadhouse restaurants will host a motorcycle ride to benefit Homes for Our Troops. The Augusta restaurant at 26 Whitten Road will host a ride Sunday, Aug. 6.

The event will begin with registration and breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Riders will depart from the restaurant at 10 a.m. The destination is Central Maine Harley-Davidson at 2387 U.S. Route 2 in Hermon. A lunch and concert is planned from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be multiple rides nationwide including one in Bangor. Organizers expect more than 8,000 riders to participate nationwide and would like to raise $300,000. Over the last 13 years, the restaurant has raised more than $1 million for Homes for Our Troops.

To register, visit HFOTUSA.org/bikerun. Registration will be open the morning of the ride at the start location. Cost is $30 per single driver, $50 for a driver and passenger, or $10 per person for non-riders (barbecue only). Fee includes a Texas-sized breakfast and barbecue lunch provided by the restaurant, musical entertainment and raffles. The first 300 people to register will receive an event T-shirt.

For more information, call Elizabeth Emslie, Texas Roadhouse, at 732-856-0307.

About Homes for Our Troops

For military veterans, coming home can be both joyous and difficult especially for the thousands who come home permanently injured. For those veterans, Home for Our Troops offers not only a home, but the first steps toward a new life. Homes for Our Troops helps severely injured military veterans by building specially adapted homes that provide maximum freedom of movement and the ability to live more independently.

