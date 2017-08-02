The condition of a bicyclist who was severely injured Saturday when he was struck by a motorist in Brunswick has improved.

Jonathan Menard, 23, of Brunswick was in fair condition Wednesday, according to Clay Holtzman, a spokesman for Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Brunswick police said that Menard, who works at the Wal-Mart at Cook’s Corner, was critically injured around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a car operated by 35-year-old Kristin Phillips of Brunswick hit him on Bath Road.

Phillips fled, but was later arrested in Topsham and charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and violating her conditions of release. Phillips is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.

Jake McDaniel, Menard’s cousin, told WCSH-TV in a recorded interview that Menard is making progress and is no longer sedated. He is able to talk and is breathing on his own. McDaniel said his cousin suffered severe head injuries as a result of the crash.

