Saco police evacuated the Hannaford supermarket Wednesday after someone said they planted a bomb in the store, police said.

Police said someone reported receiving a text message from another person who claimed to have planted an explosive there. The person who received the text messages then alerted police, said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

A bomb-sniffing dog with the State Police was called in to sweep the store.

The other businesses located in the same plaza as the supermarket decided to close and evacuate as a precaution, Huntress said.

The supermarket was cleared about 3 p.m. Huntress said officers are working to make an arrest in the case.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.