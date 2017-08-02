Saco police evacuated the Hannaford supermarket Wednesday after someone said they planted a bomb in the store, police said.
Police said someone reported receiving a text message from another person who claimed to have planted an explosive there. The person who received the text messages then alerted police, said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.
A bomb-sniffing dog with the State Police was called in to sweep the store.
The other businesses located in the same plaza as the supermarket decided to close and evacuate as a precaution, Huntress said.
The supermarket was cleared about 3 p.m. Huntress said officers are working to make an arrest in the case.
This story will be updated.