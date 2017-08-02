A big earnings gain from Apple is sending the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple soared 6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow’s gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 percent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.

The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,478.

The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,388.f

